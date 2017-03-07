Three Honored by Women’s Philanthropy Society of Cabell Huntington Hospital

More than 250 women across the Tri-State attended the 16th annual Women’s Philanthropy Society Annual Luncheon at Guyan Golf and Country Club on Saturday, March 4, to honor three women who have made a positive impact on the community.

The Christie Kinsey Focus Award, the Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award and the new Abigail McNeely Youth Service Award were presented to honor Tri-State women who exemplify the heart, strength and compassion of women.

The Christie Kinsey Focus Award: honors achievements in volunteerism, pioneering in women's health, community service, professional achievement and home and family. This year's award was presented to Jan Rader

The Kitty Hage Lifetime Achievement Award: is presented to an individual whose life's work has been dedicated to humanitarian efforts. The award is designed for someone who has not sought recognition for her deeds, but has worked solely to better her community and the quality of life for others. This year's recipient was Elaine Harvey.

The Abigail McNeely Youth Services Award: is presented to an individual, under the age of 18, who has gone above and beyond to give back to an organization or community project. This year's recipient is Abigail McNeely.

“The annual Women’s Philanthropy event celebrates women who are making a positive impact in our community,” said Christie Kinsey, a founding member of the Women’s Philanthropy Society at Cabell Huntington Hospital and chair of the Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation Board. “Every dollar donated at the luncheon supports women’s and children’s causes at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Each gift combines with others to create a larger gift, enabling everyone to be a philanthropist.”

In 2016, the Women’s Philanthropy Society of Cabell Huntington Hospital donated nearly $30,000 to provide the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center with chemotherapy comfort chairs.

If you would like more information or to make a nomination, please call Velma Workman at 304.526.6314 or visit the Women’s Philanthropy Society website at www.cabellhuntington.org/foundation/philanthropy_society.