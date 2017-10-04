Thrasher to Speak at Generation Charleston GPS Breakfast

Generation Charleston, the Charleston Area Alliance’s young professional group, will present its Gain Prosper Succeed (GPS) breakfast with West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at the West Virginia Department of Commerce.

Thrasher will offer an overview of why millenials are vitally important to the state’s economic success and details on the Department of Commerce’s work to promote economic growth, including creating new jobs and business opportunities.

GPS is a free small-format breakfast series with community leaders. Attendees hear from those who have blazed their own career paths and learn what they wish they’d known as a young professional. Register at charlestonareaalliance.org.

A Harrison county entrepreneur, engineer and business owner, Thrasher was appointed the West Virginia Secretary of Commerce in December 2016 by Governor Jim Justice.

As Secretary of Commerce, Thrasher’s main goal is creating more jobs in West Virginia by growing existing businesses and attracting new businesses to the state.

Thrasher is the previous president and chief executive officer of The Thrasher Group, Inc., a leading Mid-Atlantic engineering and architectural firm, with the headquarters based in Bridgeport. In 1983, Mr. Thrasher with his Father, Henry, started Thrasher Engineering in Harrison County with one employee. The company has grown to employ over 400 professionals in six different states.