Thoracic surgeon welcomed to Cabell Huntington Hospital

Cabell Huntington Hospital welcomes Mark Cooper, MD, PhD, a board-certified and fellowship-trained physician specializing in thoracic surgery, to the Medical and Dental Staff. He performs surgery on the heart, lungs, esophagus and other organs in the chest and provides minimally invasive robotic surgery services. He has 27 years of experience in general and cardiothoracic surgery.

Dr. Cooper received his medical degree from the University of Leeds, England. He completed a residency in general surgery at Scott and White Hospital and Clinic at Texas A&M University College of Medicine in Temple, TX and a residency in cardiothoracic surgery at the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinic in Madison, WI. He completed a fellowship in transplantation at the University of Pittsburgh, PA.

Dr. Cooper is accepting patients at Marshall Surgery located at 1600 Medical Center Drive in Huntington. For more information, please call 304.691.1200.

Cabell Huntington Hospital is a 303-bed teaching hospital located in Huntington, West Virginia. Cabell Huntington is home to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and cares for patients from more than 29 counties throughout West Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southern Ohio. Opened in 1956, it is affiliated with Marshall University Schools of Medicine, Pharmacy and Nursing.