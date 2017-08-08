Thomas to Serve on Board of Directors for Community Bankers of West Virginia

David M. Thomas, president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank, has been elected to serve on the board of directors for the Community Bankers of West Virginia, a trade association that represents and promotes community banking across the state.

Thomas was named president and CEO of Clear Mountain Bank on January 1, 2017, and has served on the bank’s board of directors since 2003. He graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in accounting, and received a juris doctor degree from the West Virginia College of Law in 1996. He also currently serves on the board of directors and as secretary for Milan Puskar Health Right, and is on the advisory council for the West Virginia University College of Business & Economics MBA Program.

Established in 1995, the Community Bankers of West Virginia represents the interests of community banks throughout West Virginia, representing 48 community banks in the state. One Mission. Community Banks.® is the association’s slogan. More information is available at www.wvacb.com.