Thomas Health is Gathering to Cut and Donate Hair For Cancer Charity Campaign

WHEN: Thursday, May 18th from 3-6 pm at the Thomas Memorial Surgery Waiting Lobby (beside Starbucks)

WHAT: Thomas Health, local hair stylists and our community is coming together for a Pantene Beautiful Lengths ponytail cutting event. Created in partnership with HairUWear® and the American Cancer Society®, Pantene Beautiful Lengths is the first campaign that encourages individuals to grow, cut and donate their healthy hair to make free wigs for women who have lost their hair due to cancer treatment. By giving so selflessly of themselves, these individuals will be joining thousands of people across the country who have already made the kindest cut of all. Hair donations are made into free, real-hair wigs by Pantene Beautiful Lengths campaign partner HairUWear® and are distributed for free to female cancer patients through the national network of American Cancer Society® wig banks. For more information about Pantene Beautiful Lengths and ways to get involved in the program, visit www.Pantene.com

CONTACT: Paige Johnson, Thomas Health Director of Marketing & Public Relations (304) 766-3707 / paige.johnson@thomashealth.org.