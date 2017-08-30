Thomas Health Announces New Chief Financial Officer

It is with pleasure that Thomas Health announces a new Chief Financial Officer, Tim Skeldon. Tim brings with him a wealth of financial experience. His resume includes a Masters in Accounting from the University of Central Florida. He is a certified public accountant and has extensive experience in the hospital industry. He was Senior Vice President of Finance at Parrish Medical Center in Titusville Florida. He has worked as a CFO in both for profit (HCA) and not for profit facilities. Tim has also worked as Vice President of Revenue Cycle for Ministry Healthcare, a member of Ascension Healthcare. He also has been employed with Ernst and Young as a senior Audit Accountant. He is a fellow of the health Care Financial Management association and a member of the American College of Health Care Executives.