The Four Seasons: West Virginia State Parks

Amy Arnett

Travelers who seek recreation destinations in West Virginia have a library of locations from which to choose, some of the best of which are state parks. With facilities for recreation in every season, state parks in West Virginia serve up the best of the great outdoors—and, in some cases, the indoors.

A majority of the state parks facilitate hiking, biking, fishing, bird watching and camping and offer guests game courts and nature programs. While some activities are more specialized, being offered at only a few state parks, there are ventures you can find in every corner of the Mountain State.

Hiking in West Virginia offers scenic views for every level of hiker from beginner to the more experienced. Lace up your hiking shoes and hit the trails at Beartown, Cathedral and Holly River state parks or Calvin Price and Seneca state forests for some of the state’s prime hiking. Along with hiking, parks often offer trails for biking, like those found in Kanawha State Forest, for the adventurer on two wheels.

For those who are looking for a more laid-back experience, campgrounds can be found in nearly every area, including Cabwaylingo State Forest, Berwind Wildlife Management Area (WMA) and Little Beaver State Park. Bird watching enthusiasts can pack their binoculars to visit Moncove Lake and Tu-Endie-Wei state parks and Panther and Laurel Lake WMAs, as they are notoriously good spots to find some feathered friends.

At Bluestone State Park, visitors can play croquet, shuffleboard, horseshoes and other sports on the game courts, not unlike those found in most other parks. Nature and educational programs turn state parks into outdoor classrooms by combining learning with recreation. Children can find out about some of West Virginia’s diverse wildlife at numerous parks like Holly River. Programs range from nature hikes to hayrides and marshmallow roasts and are a simple, fun way for groups to experience the best of the countryside together.

In recent years, geocaching has become a more prominent form of outdoor entertainment. Participants use a GPS to find caches, or treasures, in locations that have astounding variety. There are numerous finds in West Virginia for geocachers, and a complete list is available online. Cache in at Kumbrabow State Forest, Audra, Beartown, Beech Fork, Coopers Rock, Holly River, Tygart Lake and Watoga state parks when you want more from a walk in the park.

While some may think these destinations are best as warm-weather activities, West Virginia State Parks are full of opportunities that cater to all four seasons. Whether the temperature outside is sweltering or freezing, state parks are constantly growing and developing new ideas to showcase West Virginia’s natural playgrounds. Prepare to set a date with state parks all year long as we explore activities and events for every page on the calendar.

WINTER

When Jack Frost visits the West Virginia hills, it’s time for winter sports, including ice skating, skiing, snowboarding, tubing and sledding. Three state parks offer wintry escapades with fun for all ages and embrace the natural mountains and hills found in Appalachia.

Canaan Valley Resort State Park is an established mecca for winter sports with downhill and cross-country skiing and snowboarding options alongside a snow tubing park, and Canaan has its own snowmaking equipment that ensures perfect powdery conditions. Guests can also go ice skating at the resort’s outdoor rink behind the main lodge, which offers a great view of the Allegheny Mountains and skiers on the snow-covered slopes.

Pipestem and Blackwater Falls state parks both offer cross-country skiing and sled riding in the winter months. At Blackwater Falls, their new “magic carpet ride” lift, a flat conveyor belt, smoothly takes riders and their sleds to the top of the slopes in style. You can also put on snowshoes and trek through drifts at any of the locations before getting cozy at the welcoming lodges and visitors centers.

If you don’t prefer the chilly weather nipping at your nose, winter is the perfect time to enjoy the year-round benefits of state park spas. At Stonewall Resort and Berkeley Springs, discover soothing treatments and body therapies such as hot tubs, massages, saunas and facials. At Berkeley Springs, the Roman Bath House, with mineral waters from the springs, is the oldest spa in the United States and a unique relaxation experience for couples and individuals alike. Stonewall Resort offers modern spa amenities, and their winter specials include pumpkin spice manicures and pedicures.

From exploring in the snow to being pampered like royalty, sunshine is optional when taking advantage of cold-weather activities.

SPRING

West Virginia is rich with history, and some of the best ways to experience it is to visit state parks as the season of spring ushers in a break from colder days. Early settler life can be seen at Prickett’s Fort, which was built as a shelter for early settlers in 1774. Today, the fort is used for tours and educational programming, as well as a venue for the arts, especially those depicting events of historical significance.

At Blennerhassett Island, visitors can explore the sordid past of the island and tour two houses: the Putnam Houser House and a reproduction of Harman Blennerhassett’s mansion from the late 1700s. Another residence from the late 1700s can be found on the family farm at Watters Smith Memorial State Park where Watters Smith’s farmhouse and log cabin have been transformed into attractions.

Droop Mountain Battlefield and Carnifex Ferry Battlefield were both locations of battles during the Civil War, and today, they are preserved as state parks as a record of the conflicts that paint West Virginia’s past. Both battles are re-enacted in the state parks; Droop Mountain is demonstrated every October while Carnifex Ferry is only done during odd-numbered years.

If you prefer not to travel on your own two feet, four parks offer horseback riding opportunities from March to October, though the months may vary for some. A journey available for all levels of experience and interest, Babcock, Pipestem, Cacapon and Lost River state parks offer rides on a variety of scenic trails.

SUMMER

As the summer sun rolls in after the spring rains, the grass is green, and the lakes and rivers are primed for activities. The expansive acreage found at numerous parks lends itself to one of warm weather’s most popular sports: golf. Types of golf recreation offered include traditional greens, disc golf, miniature golf and footgolf.

At Greenbrier State Forest, Tomlinson Run, Stonewall Resort, Chief Logan and Pipestem Resort, disc golf courses have been opened in more recent years, reflecting the skyrocketing popularity of the sport. The twist on the classic has been an attraction for younger audiences on the course.

Mini golf at Cedar Creek, Chief Logan, Pipestem and North Bend state parks allows guests to putt through courses that are perfect for every age. If you are loyal to the classic game, though, state parks still have you covered. The greens at Twin Falls State Park, along with four others, offer the traditional 18 holes alongside scenic views of the Mountain State’s natural beauty.

For waterbugs, boating and fishing are also best when summer warms the waters of the biggest lakes and smallest creeks. Beech Fork, Plum Orchard and Tygart Lake state parks are prime boating destinations. If you aren’t as experienced, you can still venture onto the water in paddle boats at Blackwater Falls or Pipestem.

Fishing is wildly popular at almost every state park, including Kumbrabow State Forest, Pinnacle Rock, Valley Falls and Watoga. From catfish to trout and everything in between, West Virginia is the perfect place to wet your line.

FALL

It could be said the best time to take in a view in West Virginia is during the autumn months when the changing foliage leaves the Mountain State transformed. At Hawks Nest and Pipestem state parks, aerial trams carry visitors up and down hillsides washed with oranges, reds and greens.

The attraction that elevates the views of West Virginia to the most amazing heights, however, can be found in Pocahontas County at Cass Scenic Railroad. Coal shay locomotives pull riders through the turning rails up to Bald Knob, the third-highest point in the state. During the full train ride in open-air cars, the sweeping views are the same that have been seen by travelers since the early 1960s and timber workers since the early 1900s.

After experiencing fall’s glory at a leisurely pace, state parks also give you the chance for more excitement in the crisp air of the season. At Cacapon Resort State Park in Berkeley Springs and Canaan Valley Resort State Park in Tucker County, the sporting clay ranges are popular with local gun enthusiasts. Shooting recreation has been popular in West Virginia over the years, and state parks have taken notice. With hunting season in full swing during autumn, there’s no better time to get in some target practice.