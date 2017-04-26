Ten Business Organizations Host Inaugural West Virginia Corporate Responsibility Summit

During challenging economic times in West Virginia, companies of all sizes are determining the best ways to invest in their communities with charitable giving, foundation grantmaking, employee volunteerism, and overall community involvement.

“Philanthropy WV is pleased to co-host the WV Corporate Responsibility Summit in partnership with nine other business associations to assist companies with best practices for charitable giving, community involvement, employee volunteerism, and finding partners during lean times to maximize their company’s return on community investments,” shares Paul D. Daugherty, president and CEO of Philanthropy WV and facilitator of the programs.

The program partners for the summits include: The Charleston Area Alliance, Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership West Virginia, Morgantown Area Chamber of Commerce, Philanthropy WV, Volunteer West Virginia, WV Bankers Association, The WV Chamber of Commerce Executives, WV Oil & Natural Gas Association, and the WV Manufacturers Association.

The program is supported by the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond for a special session on banking maximizing on Community Reinvestment Act compliance. Philanthropy West Virginia is a partner in this program to support the work of our business members across West Virginia in being great community partners and investors. As business leaders, we know that they are committed to making smart investments that move WV’s citizens and communities forward. This summit brings some of the best in corporate giving and community involvement to educate and advance corporate leaders in this work,” says Daugherty.

The program will be hosted in two locations with one in southern West Virginia and the other in northern West Virginia. The locations include:

Monday, June 5: The Caperton Training Center, State Capitol Bldg 7 at the WV Capitol, Charleston, WV

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 The Holiday Inn, 1188 Pineview Drive Morgantown, WV

The half-day programs will be keynoted by James Mesloh, Managing Director for Carter – Advancing Philanthropy Worldwide. Mesloh formerly served as Executive Director of the Dominion Foundation and Director of Corporate Relations for Dominion in Pittsburgh for 15 years until 2016. Mesloh will share his depth of experience and new trends in corporate giving and community involvement with all participants. Additionally, the summit will cover new trends in effective corporate giving, employee volunteerism, building nonprofit effectiveness, and smart strategies to promote corporate impact in communities.

This summit is for business owners, external affairs staff, CEOs, marketing professionals, and corporate giving and foundation leaders. Registration is $75.00 for members of these organizations and $125.00 for non-members. For more details and to register, visit: www.philanthropywv.org or call 304.517.1450.