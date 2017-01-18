TED Schroeder Takes the Helm of Littler’s Pittsburgh and Morgantown Offices

Littler, the world’s largest employment and labor law practice representing management, has designated Theodore (Ted) A. Schroeder as office managing shareholder of the Pittsburgh and Morgantown, West Virginia, offices, effective January 1, 2017. He succeeds John M. Cerilli, who held the position for 10 years and will maintain his active labor practice and firm leadership role as Littler’s Energy Industry Group co-chair.

“John has been an outstanding office head in the Pittsburgh and West Virginia markets,” said Tom Bender and Jeremy Roth, co-managing directors of Littler, in a joint statement. “Ted is also a proven leader, and we are confident he will continue to strengthen the firm’s capabilities and reputation across each region and nationwide.”

Schroeder – a member of Littler’s Board of Directors – represents and counsels clients through a broad range of employment law matters. He litigates disputes relating to discrimination, harassment and retaliation, unfair competition, and wage and hour issues, as well as other areas across the labor and employment spectrum. Schroeder has a substantial track record of advising national clients on multistate compliance issues.

Frequently quoted in the media and a published author in numerous trade publications, Schroeder regularly speaks on employment law and litigation matters. He has also served as an adjunct professor at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

“I am excited to lead the Pittsburgh and West Virginia offices and continue heightening Littler’s positions in each market,” said Schroeder. “I thank John for his leadership of both offices, and for setting me up for success as I step into this role. Each office continues to build momentum and I am confident that we will expand on those efforts moving forward.”

Schroeder has been recognized by The Best Lawyers in America© for five consecutive years. He earned his J.D. and B.A. degrees from the University of Pittsburgh.