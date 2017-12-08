Teays Valley Service Experts Offers $10 Discount in Exchange for Food Donations Benefiting Mountain Mission

Teays Valley Service Experts Heating and Air Conditioning is offering $10 off a Precision Tune-up or service call when customers donate non-perishable food items for Mountain Mission from now through the end of the year. Teays Valley Service Experts, which was recently nominated as a 2017 Partner of the Year by Lennox Industries, is committed to helping the local Hurricane community get the food they need this season.

Mountain Mission is a non-profit, faith-based charitable organization in Charleston that serves families and individuals by assisting with unexpected emergency needs. In carrying out this mission, organizations like Teays Valley Service Experts provide immediate support while helping communicate the importance of education, careers and financial management.

“This is the third time we’ve staged an annual food drive to benefit our local food bank,” said Ed Powell, General Manager of Teays Valley Service Experts. “Last month we donated a van full of 300 pounds of potatoes to Union Mission in partnership with the Homebuilders Association of Greater Charleston. This month we’re partnering with our customers to make a similar impact with Mountain Mission in time for the holidays. Rather than provide a coupon to your Service Experts technician – customers can hand over the goods, dry or canned goods, that is.”

Founded in 1970, Teays Valley Service Experts serves the Hurricane area with a team of 11 NATE-certified technicians from their location at 3744 Teays Valley Road. The center can be reached at 304-760-5088 or online at www.teaysvalleyserviceexperts.com. Teays Valley also serves the communities of Barboursville, Buffalo, Charleston, Culloden, Dunbar, Fraziers Bottom, Hamlin, Hometown, Huntington, Milton, Nitro, Ona, Poca, Red House, Saint Albans, South Charleston, Teays and Winfield.