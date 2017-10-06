Teays Valley Practice Joins Marshall Health

Randall W. Peterson, M.D., a longtime primary care physician in Putnam County, and his practice, Putnam Family Practice Associates, have joined Marshall Health, the faculty practice plan of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Peterson has been in private practice in Putnam County since 1984, when he opened Putnam Family Practice Associates. Over the years, he has held various roles at the former Putnam General Hospital, now CAMC-Teays Valley Hospital, including medical director, board of directors member, president/vice-president of medical staff and chairman of the department of medicine.

He earned his medical degree from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, and completed a family practice residency at the University of South Florida in St. Petersburg, Florida. Peterson will serve as an associate professor in the department of family and community health at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

Putnam Family Practice has been renamed Marshall Family Medicine, but retains its current office location at 3952 Teays Valley Road in Teays Valley. The phone number, 304-757-6736, remains the same as well.

“I look forward to this next phase for my practice that allows me to continue delivering excellent care to Teays Valley while receiving the support system that comes from being part of the Marshall Health family of clinics,” Peterson said. “This also gives my patients easier access to the clinical resources available through Marshall Health.”

Peterson specializes in primary care for infant through adult, including sick visits, well baby visits, immunizations, specialist referrals and minor procedures. He is currently accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, please call 304-757-6736.