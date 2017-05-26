Teays Valley Church of God Breaks Ground

Teays Valley Church of God will provide a new community center when they build a new, two‐story facility on Teays Valley Road this year. They are planning for their new facility to function as a place where Putnam County residents can enjoy sporting events, concerts and other community activities.

“This is a huge step of faith and a major dream coming true,” stated the church’s pastor, Rev. Dr. Melissa Pratt. The church has owned the sprawling campus for over 16 years and is excited to be able to move forward to offer their parishioners and the community the gift of this new facility.

Meeting their growing demand, Teays Valley Church of God is building a 30,000 square foot center with a double gym that will also function as a worship area that will seat 1,100 and accommodate 800 in a banquet setting. The two‐story building will feature a gorgeous welcome center, as well as multiple classrooms designed for infants, youth and adults, a spacious kitchen and supporting offices.

The community is invited to join Teays Valley Church of God to celebrate the breaking of ground on May 31st. Everyone is welcome to attend a free picnic at 6:00 pm and a groundbreaking ceremony at 7:00 pm. Teays Valley Church of God partnered with Pray Construction Company and Jerry Goff Architects on this important community project. Farmer’s Bank, new to WV, is providing the church’s funding. Community sponsors are also welcome. Construction will begin on May 31st and is scheduled to open in February of 2018.