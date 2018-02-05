Tamarack’s Emerging Artist Mark End of Yearlong Fellowship with Art Exhibit

Tamarack Foundation for the Arts’ Emerging Artists – Rosalie Haizlett and Hannah Lenhart – are celebrating the completion of their one-year artist fellowship with an exhibition at Taylor Books’ Annex Gallery located on Capitol Street in downtown Charleston.

The exhibition will open with a reception on Feb. 16 starting at 5:30 p.m. At 6 p.m. both artists will participate in an artist talk moderated by Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Executive Director, Renee Margocee, and a reception will follow. The show will be on display until March 31.

Over the last year, Haizlett and Lenhart traveled to five artist communities across the state – ranging from Thomas to Lewisburg to Wheeling – to learn from master artists and get a better understanding of what it’s like to be a creative entrepreneur working and living in the Mountain State. To conclude their collaborative project, Teapots and Time Capsules, both artists created a body of work inspired by their travels. Their exhibit at Taylor Books marks the first time this work will be on public display.

Haizlett is a graphic designer and illustrator currently based in Charleston, West Virginia and is working full-time for the West Virginia Food and Farm Coalition. She is a graduate of West Liberty University.

Lenhart is working as a full-time ceramicist from her home studio in Fairmont, West Virginia. She is a graduate of Fairmont State University.

To learn more about Tamarack Foundation’s Emerging Artist Fellowship program, visit TamarackFoundation.org.

WHO: Renee Margocee, Executive Director of Tamarack Foundation for the Arts

Rosalie Haizlett, Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Emerging Artist

Hannah Lenhart, Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Emerging Artist

WHAT: Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition

WHEN: Opening reception will be held Feb. 16 starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a brief artist talk at 6 p.m. The show will run until March 31.

WHERE: Taylor Books, 226 Capitol St. Charleston, WV

WHY: The Emerging Artist Fellowship Exhibition celebrates the completion of the Tamarack Foundation’s inaugural year of its Emerging Artist Fellowship Program. This is also the first time the fellows’ yearlong culmination of work will be shown publicly.