Tamarack Holds First Solo Art Exhibition

TAMARACK: The Best of West Virginia, the state’s premier art and craft facility, will host its first solo art exhibition in the David L. Dickirson Fine Arts Gallery.

Tamarack cordially invites you to an exhibition featuring works by 2016 West Virginia Artist of the Year, Robert Villamagna. The opening reception will be held September 30, 2017 at 5 pm at Tamarack with the presence of the artist. The exhibition titled, The History of Rust in America will be on display until the November 5, 2017. An Art Talk by the artist will be held on October 1st at 2 PM in Tamarack’s Theatre.

Robert Villamagna has exhibited his work nationally in over 20 solo exhibitions where he displayed a mix assemblages, collages and mixed media artworks. He states, “I am passionate about working with found materials, aka my “trash”. I am especially attracted to those items that show use, wear and even some rust. I love stuff with character. I often find myself wondering about the person who made these materials, who used them, who held them. I like to think that a part or energy of that person is still contained in these things, and now it’s transferred into the artwork. I’m giving that discarded piece of metal, or that old photograph, a new life, a different life. I am thrilled that I can use this stuff and that it becomes part of my creative process.” Robert is also an Assistant Professor of Art and Gallery Director at West Liberty University in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Fine Arts Gallery Manager, Robert Moore encourages the community to experience this show in person. “This solo exhibition is very exciting as it is our first solo exhibition to be held at Tamarack. Villamagna’s work has great variety, creativity and humor.”

Tamarack is located off I-64/77 in Beckley, W.Va., and is open daily from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-262-7225 or visit tamarackwv.com.