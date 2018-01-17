Tamarack to Hold Jury Session in Morgantown

Tamarack: The Best of West Virginia, the state’s premier art and craft facility, will host a jury session in Morgantown at the West Virginia University College of Creative Arts Foundation Room on Saturday on February 2, 2018.

Every item sold at Tamarack is first approved through a jury process. Tamarack is currently accepting digital image submissions of artists’ work, which will be considered for inclusion at the in-person jury. Evaluation for acceptance into Tamarack takes place at the jury session. Only West Virginia residents are eligible to place craft, fine craft and fine art in Tamarack for sale.

To submit your artwork, visit tamarackwv.com Information can be found under Jury Process. The deadline for submission is Saturday, January 27. For more information, contact Mandy Lester at 304-256-6843, ext. 149 or alester@tamarackwv.com.

Tamarack is located off I-64/77 in Beckley, WV, and is open daily from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. For more information, call 1-800-262-7225 or visit tamarackwv.com.