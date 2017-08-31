Tamarack Foundation for the Arts Plans First Appalachian-Focused National Consortium for Creative Placemaking Conference

Next June, the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts, in collaboration with Festivall, and the City of Charleston, will host the first Appalachian focused National Consortium for Creative Placemaking Conference.

Here is a summary of the topics that will be addressed during the event:

Appalachian Conference: June 22-23, Charleston (WV): Major themes: Local economic development and community wellness. Subtopics: Building arts ecologies in isolated areas, invigorating arts in smaller communities, creative placemaking in industrial and post-industrial communities, placekeeping/ protecting the ethos of a community, building effective partnerships with elected officials, leaders of local non-arts-related businesses, and nonprofit organizations, building local arts communities, connecting to regional and larger arts markets, and mapping creative assets.

We are looking for proposals from folks with expertise on these topics. Are you or someone you know good a good fit? There is still time to submit your proposal!

To submit a proposal, please go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/cpls18session.