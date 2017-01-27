Summersville Regional Medical Restructures Care for Infant Deliveries

Summersville Regional Medical Center has long been a community resource for patients seeking obstetric care in Nicholas and surrounding counties. On March 1, the structure of that care will alter somewhat to allow us to continue providing pre- and post-natal care in a manner that is both comprehensive and more economical for the medical center.

In March, the doctors and staff of New River Health Association will assume the primary duty of seeing pre- and post-delivery patients of the Summersville OB Clinic, while deliveries will occur off campus. The staff at West Virginia University Physicians of Charleston will be available to perform deliveries for our clinic patients at Charleston Area Medical Center.

Simultaneously, our goal is to preserve the highest level of services available to our community, while taking measures to ensure we are operating in a fiscally-responsible manner. We believe taking care of our pre- and post-natal patients here on campus, and directing deliveries to a strong regional health care provider in Charleston, is a smart decision for our community, our staff and our facility. We expect that many, if not all, of the OB staff in Summersville will continue to provide excellent patient care at our facility.

Your health—and the health of your baby—will not be interrupted. We are actively working to finalize arrangements to continue care for all of the expectant families in our community. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this period of transition.