Students Earn Wages While Completing Tech Degrees

Students at Mountwest Community and Technical College have the opportunity to work for Core10 while completing their IT degree. The Community and Technical College System of West Virginia (CTCS) is pleased to announce that it awarded Mountwest a grant to support their new partnership with Core10 through the Learn and Earn program. The Learn and Earn program is a 50/50 wage match between business and industry and the state of West Virginia to support training efforts for students enrolled in public community colleges. Approximately ninety percent of students who participate in the Learn and Earn program end up working in their field of study in West Virginia.

Students who take advantage of this most recent opportunity at Core10 will learn how to build software in an agile consulting-based environment while learning under the direction of Core10 senior developers.

“The Learn & Earn program is an excellent fit for Core10 because we have very aggressive goals around recruiting and hiring in West Virginia,” said Co-Founder and CEO of Core10 Jeff Martin. “Bringing students into our organization for co-ops demonstrates to them the new tech economy that’s here to stay, and furthers our mission to create technology job opportunities right here in the state.”

Senator Shelley Moore Capito facilitated the partnership between CTCS and Core10.

“Fostering new and innovative partnerships between the public and private sectors is an essential part of helping West Virginians succeed in the workforce and growing our economy,” Capito said. “The exciting collaboration between Mountwest and Core10 is a real win-win for everyone involved, and I’m thrilled I was able to help facilitate it. This is a perfect example of how we can work together to keep our state moving forward.”

While working with business analysts, project managers, UX/UI designers, quality assurance engineers and software architects and developers, students who are hired at Core10 through the Learn and Earn project will learn the importance of collaboration in the software development field. Core10 works to bring technology jobs to West Virginia, and now provides valuable work experience to students as they complete their education.

“We have been looking at ways to partner with Core10 since they announced their expansion to West Virginia. We believe this Learn and Earn opportunity allows our students to be competitive in the fast-paced technology field. We recognize that the IT industry is growing rapidly nationally and within West Virginia, and we need to make sure that our community college students have what it takes to be successful. Partnerships like these make that possible,” said CTCS Chancellor Dr. Sarah Tucker. “We are grateful to Core10 for this partnership and are thankful to Senator Shelley Moore Capito who helped to make it possible.”

The goal of the Learn and Earn program is to bring real on-the-job experience to students who are studying to work in high-demand and high-wage fields, like technology. Core10 partnered with Mountwest to provide this opportunity to students studying in Animation & Game Developer, Web Design & Development and Graphic Design. Program participants will receive $15 per hour as compensation for their work with the company, while they are still in school.