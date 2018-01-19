Stonewall Resort Undergoing $3 Million Renovation Project

Stonewall Resort, situated on the banks of the placid Stonewall Jackson Lake in north central West Virginia, will wrap up a $3 million renovation project in March that will include completely upgraded guest rooms and lodge internal spaces, a cottage refresh, and a makeover for the resort lounge, among other initiatives, resort officials announced.

“Our commitment is to provide a top notch destination and a guest experience that exceeds expectations,” said Andre’ D’ Amour, Stonewall Resort General Manager. “The extensive renovations occurring at Stonewall Resort will help us fulfill that commitment and we can’t wait for guests to experience the changes.”

D’Amour said all 191 lodge rooms will be renovated to include new carpet, new window treatments, new bedding accents, a room reconfiguration to provide more functional space, as well as energy efficient lighting throughout. Bathrooms will be updated, to include the tub and shower area, ceramic tile and new LED lighting.

The resort’s ten Saltbox style cottages, which are situated along the lake, will also be updated with new stainless steel appliances and furnishings. In addition, a brand new 4 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom 2,650 square foot deluxe lakeside cottage is now available for rental.

In the resort’s Adirondack-style lodge, the interior hallways are being upgraded with new carpeting, lighting, wall treatments and signage.

The resort’s dining venues are also experiencing changes, with the most dramatic occurring in the former TJ Muskies Lounge. Renamed “TJ Muskies Bar & Grill”, the updated space will feature new flooring, wall treatments, furniture and seven big screen televisions. The new concept features a gastropub menu and an expanded tap selection, to include a new Stonewall Resort signature craft beer to debut in early summer.

Stillwaters Restaurant, the resort signature dining outlet, will now offer both a robust buffet and table side al a carte service. Guests may also dine al fresco on the lakeside patio for a more casual or romantic dining option. Additionally, a new boardwalk will be completed by summer offering guests a great lakeside pathway just outside of the restaurant.

Situated atop the highest point of the resort’s 2000-acre property and offering 270-degree views, Ligthburn’s Restaurant now features a robust al a carte menu featuring smokehouse menu options and local favorites paired with a wide variety of handcrafted cocktails.

“Stonewall Resort celebrated its 15th anniversary in 2017 and we’re proud to be able to renew and improve the property for the benefit of all our guests,” said D’Amour.

Stonewall Resort, situated three miles off Interstate 79 near Weston, W.Va., is located in close proximity to Clarksburg’s Benedum Airport which offers United Express jet service.

For additional information, contact the resort at (304) 269-7400 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.