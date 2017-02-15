Stonewall Resort to Host 14th Annual Culinary Classic

Featuring chefs from Virginia, Tennessee and West Virginia, Stonewall Resort’s 14th Annual Culinary Classic, recognized as one of the most popular and longest running culinary events in the state, will be held March 3-5, 2017.

Steve Ludwig, director of sales and marketing at Stonewall Resort, said, “The Culinary Classic will indulge guests in a weekend-long series of culinary demonstrations, seminars, competitions and over-the-top meals while allowing time for relaxation and enjoyment of the resort’s 2,000-acre, lakeside property. Those interested in joining us should make their reservations soon, as the event sells out each year.”

The Culinary Classic was originally developed fourteen years ago to showcase the amazing culinary talent that exists in West Virginia. While that is still the goal, the focus has expanded over time to also highlight regional chefs along with local wine, craft beer and food stewards.

New for this year, the event will feature top chefs from The Chattanoogan Hotel in Tennessee, the Hotel Roanoke and the Inn at Virginia Tech, both in Virginia. These properties, along with Stonewall Resort, are managed by international hospitality company Benchmark Resorts & Hotels.

Participating Benchmark chefs include: Chef Anthony Frank, with The Chattanoogan Hotel; Chef Stephen DeMarco with Hotel Roanoke; Chef Chang Lei-Yun from the Inn at Virginia Tech and Chef Tim White with Stonewall Resort.

Tim White, executive chef at Stonewall Resort, said, “The Chattanoogan, Hotel Roanoke and the Inn at Virginia Tech are known nationally for their culinary programs and our guests are in for a rare treat during this year’s ‘Classic.”

Beginning Friday evening, March 3, the event kicks off with an evening dine-around in the Stonewall Ballroom featuring more than a dozen chefs, wineries and brewers. Participants, in addition to those named above, include The Greenbrier, Big Timber Brewing Company, Rivertowne Brewing Company, West Virginia Northern Community College, Pierpont Community & Technical College, Carver College, Noteworthy Sweets, Tailpipes Restaurant, Yuengling, Morgantown Brewing Co., Gordon Food Service and S&D Coffee.

Gazette-Mail “Food Guy” Steven Keith, state wine expert and columnist John Brown, and DJ Alex O’Neal will emcee the evening’s activities.

On Saturday, guests begin the day with breakfast in Stillwaters Restaurant followed by a full slate of culinary demonstrations, wine and craft beer tastings, food and beverage pairings, seminars and culinary competitions. This event will feature the West Virginia Craft Vendor Market, stocked full of West Virginia-made products, and a silent auction will be held throughout the weekend with proceeds to benefit the Stonewall State Park Foundation. The event culminates with the evening reception and multi-course dinner, prepared by Stonewall Resort’s award-winning culinary team and featured guest chefs.

The cost to attend the weekend event, which includes two nights lodging, access to all event activities, breakfast in Stillwaters Restaurant both Saturday and Sunday mornings, starts at $599 per couple.

For additional information and reservations, contact the resort at 888-278-8150 or visit the website at www.StonewallResort.com.