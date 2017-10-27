Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital Officially Joins Mon Health

Approval of a Certificate of Need by the West Virginia Health Care Authority to allow Mon Health to become the sole member of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital occurred in September. The transaction was finalized effective Oct. 1.

In addition to Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital, Mon Health includes Mon Health Medical Center in Morgantown, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital in Kingwood, and a physician network with more than 100 providers in 23 locations across the region, including locations in Morgantown, Core, Mannington, Kingwood, Fairmont, Reedsville, Elkins, McHenry, Md, and Waynesburg, PA.

“The partnership between Mon Health and Stonewall underscores our commitment to enhancing the health and access to quality care in the communities we serve,” said Darryl L. Duncan, FACHE, President and Chief Executive Office of Mon Health. “Our collective patients and communities will benefit greatly from our combined efforts, enhanced services and extensive care options.”

Now that Stonewall Jackson is part of Mon Health, work will begin to coordinate the care and services available through Mon Health and Stonewall.

“We are very pleased our patients will have access to the expertise of one of the best regional providers in our state,” said Avah L. Stalnaker, MHA, Chief Executive Officer of Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital. “For Stonewall, the goals of this partnership are to eventually be able to invest in a replacement hospital facility, recruit additional providers to the area, and enhance the high quality services and excellent care we provide to our patients close to home.”

Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital is a 70-bed general medical and surgical hospital in Weston, WV. It primarily serves Lewis, Gilmer, Braxton and Upshur counties.