Statewide Survey Reveals West Virginia’s Support for Broadband Expansion

A new statewide survey of West Virginia Internet users yields overwhelming support for the expansion of high-speed broadband service in the Mountain State.

The online survey by Get Connected West Virginia, a broad coalition of stakeholders committed to efforts that encourage and support broadband development and deployment statewide, tallied responses from nearly 1,300 Internet users from each of the Mountain State’s 55 counties. Among the survey’s key findings:

99 percent of West Virginians said that having high-speed Internet access is important to them; and,

97 percent of West Virginians said the State of West Virginia should prioritize expanding access to broadband internet in rural areas.

“We must increase access to affordable and reliable high speed internet in West Virginia to support the kind of economic development, educational opportunities and community growth that will help retain and attract the next generation to our state,” said Generation West Virginia Executive Director Natalie Roper. “This new survey further confirms why legislative action is needed to stimulate development, encourage competition and challenge the state’s broadband providers to address this issue as a top priority.”

The survey also assessed significant concerns expressed by West Virginians relating to Internet connection speeds and service reliability, indicating:

73 percent of West Virginians said they are not satisfied with the cost of their Internet service;

60 percent of West Virginians said they are not satisfied with the reliability of their Internet service; and,

58 percent of West Virginians said they are not satisfied with their Internet connection speed.

The vast majority of West Virginia Internet users – 93 percent – overwhelmingly support “truth in advertising” laws requiring accountability among Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in providing Internet speeds as advertised, as well as service reliability.

“Connectivity is key to addressing the challenges of an aging population, as well as capitalizing on the opportunities to keep our best and brightest young West Virginians and their families here at home,” said AARP West Virginia State Director Gaylene Miller. “Based upon the responses of our state’s Internet users, it is clear that existing policies designed to expand and improve high-speed Broadband Internet access are not working for West Virginia consumers.”

To view the survey report, visit www.broadbandwv.com/.