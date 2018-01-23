State Philanthropy Leaders Join Philanthropy West Virginia Board

Four philanthropy leaders from across West Virginia have been elected to serve as the board leadership team and three new leaders have been elected to serve on the board of Philanthropy West Virginia. The board leadership team and new members started serving January 1, 2018.

The newly elected board officers include:

Board Chair – Susie Nelson, Executive Director of the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley,

Board Vice-Chair: Robert Orndorff, Managing Director of WV State & Local Affairs for Dominion Energy

Board Treasurer: Robert Boone, President of the Bernard McDonough Foundation

Board Secretary: Samuel “Tres” Ross, III Executive Director of The Ross Foundation

Philanthropy West Virginia has welcomed the three new board members including:

Marian Clowes, Senior Program Officer for the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates

Dena Cushman, Executive Director for the Beckley Area Foundation

Michael Lewis, Vice President for United Bank

“Philanthropy West Virginia is fortunate to have a dynamic and impressive board of philanthropic leaders representing corporate, family, community, and private foundations from across West Virginia,” shares Paul D. Daugherty, President & CEO of Philanthropy West Virginia. He adds, “We thank our newly elected board officers and board members for joining this esteemed team of leaders who volunteer their valuable time to continue strengthening philanthropy in the Mountain State.”

Philanthropy West Virginia’s members also approved renewed terms to the board for: Robert Boone, Robert Orndorff, and Samuel “Tres” Ross, III. Philanthropy West Virginia’s board of directors represents a diverse group of foundation, corporate giving, and individual philanthropist leaders in the Mountain State.

Philanthropy West Virginia is the state’s leadership association serving grantmaking foundations, individual philanthropists, professional advisors, and corporate giving programs. With a diverse membership of large and small foundations and companies, Philanthropy West Virginia delivers professional development, collaboration, and networking for the board members, trustees, CEOs, staff, and advisors of the grantmaking organizations to improve their effectiveness and impact in fulfilling their missions.