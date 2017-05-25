Spilman Receives 2017 Legal Aid Pro Bono Award

Spilman Thomas & Battle, PLLC (Spilman) announced that the firm recently received Legal Aid of West Virginia’s 2017 Law Firm Pro Bono Award. Spilman was recognized for its significant pro bono service to clients of Legal Aid in 2016.

“We are honored to receive this award from Legal Aid,” said Michael J. Basile, Spilman’s Managing Member. “It’s reflective of our longstanding commitment to pro bono work and our recruiting of attorneys who are community-minded.”

In 2016, Spilman lawyers handled more than 20 cases for Legal Aid, ranging from giving basic legal advice to pro se clients, to providing full representation in protective order and divorce cases.

Legal Aid of West Virginia is the primary provider of free legal services to West Virginia’s most vulnerable citizens. Additional information can be found at www.lawv.net.