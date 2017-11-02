Spilman Ranked in 55 Areas of Law by U.S. News-Best Lawyers
November 2, 2017|
Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that the firm was ranked as a “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News-Best Lawyers in 55 areas of law.
The rankings are based on a rigorous assessment process that involved the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms.
Spilman’s rankings are as follows:
Charleston, West Virginia
- Banking and Finance Law
- Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law
- Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
- Commercial Finance Law
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate Law
- Criminal Defense: White-Collar
- Employment Law – Management
- Energy Law
- Environmental Law
- Financial Services Regulation Law
- Government Relations Practice
- Insurance Law
- Labor Law – Management
- Litigation – Banking & Finance
- Litigation – Bankruptcy
- Litigation – Construction
- Litigation – Environmental
- Litigation – ERISA
- Litigation – Labor & Employment
- Litigation – Tax
- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants
- Mergers & Acquisitions Law
- Natural Resources Law
- Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants
- Project Finance Law
- Public Finance Law
- Real Estate Law
- Tax Law
- Trusts & Estates Law
- Utilities Law
- Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers
Morgantown, West Virginia
- Commercial Litigation
- Corporate Law
- Financial Services Regulation Law
- Litigation – Labor & Employment
- Real Estate Law
- Tax Law
