Spilman Ranked in 55 Areas of Law by U.S. News-Best Lawyers

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that the firm was ranked as a “Best Law Firm” by U.S. News-Best Lawyers in 55 areas of law.

The rankings are based on a rigorous assessment process that involved the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms.

Spilman’s rankings are as follows:

Charleston, West Virginia

Banking and Finance Law

Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law

Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

Commercial Finance Law

Commercial Litigation

Corporate Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Employment Law – Management

Energy Law

Environmental Law

Financial Services Regulation Law

Government Relations Practice

Insurance Law

Labor Law – Management

Litigation – Banking & Finance

Litigation – Bankruptcy

Litigation – Construction

Litigation – Environmental

Litigation – ERISA

Litigation – Labor & Employment

Litigation – Tax

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Defendants

Mergers & Acquisitions Law

Natural Resources Law

Personal Injury Litigation – Defendants

Project Finance Law

Public Finance Law

Real Estate Law

Tax Law

Trusts & Estates Law

Utilities Law

Workers’ Compensation Law – Employers

Morgantown, West Virginia