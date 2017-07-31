Spilman Member Elected Chairman of Regional Contracting Assistance Center

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that Member attorney Glen A. Murphy recently was elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors for the Regional Contracting Assistance Center (RCAC).

The RCAC is a non-profit corporation that provides assistance to West Virginia companies seeking to do business with federal, state or local government agencies. With RCAC’s assistance, West Virginia businesses are able to identify, compete for, win and perform government contracts. For fiscal year 2015/2016, its clients received more than $134 million in contract awards, resulting in nearly 2,700 jobs for West Virginians.

Murphy’s legal practice focuses on litigation, insurance coverage, and insurance coverage and bad faith law. In addition to his position with the RCAC, he serves as an elder at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church and volunteers with Habitat for Humanity and Read Aloud.