Spilman Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers 2017
June 15, 2017|
Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that 21 of the firm’s lawyers were recognized by Super Lawyers for 2017.
The objective of the Super Lawyers selection process is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas that can be used as a resource to assist attorneys and consumers in the search for legal counsel. No more than 5 percent of a state’s lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers list, and less than 2.5 percent of a state’s lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. The methodology includes a statewide nomination process, peer review by practice area and independent research. More information can be found at www.superlawyers.com.
The following Spilman attorneys were named to the Super Lawyers list:
- Rayford K. Adams III
- Samuel M. Brock III
- Kevin L. Carr
- James S. Crockett, Jr.
- Sally E. Edison
- Eric W. Iskra
- Bruce M. Jacobs
- Eric E. Kinder
- Neva G. Lusk
- Joyce F. Ofsa
- Don C.A. Parker
- Jeffrey D. Patton
- Niall A. Paul
- Sharon L. Potter
- James A. Walls
- Charles L. Woody
Additionally, the following Spilman attorneys were named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list:
- Angela L. Beblo
- Carrie M. Harris
- Brienne T. Marco
- Barry A. Naum
- Gerald M. Titus III
