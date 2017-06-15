Spilman Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers 2017

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that 21 of the firm’s lawyers were recognized by Super Lawyers for 2017.

The objective of the Super Lawyers selection process is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas that can be used as a resource to assist attorneys and consumers in the search for legal counsel. No more than 5 percent of a state’s lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers list, and less than 2.5 percent of a state’s lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. The methodology includes a statewide nomination process, peer review by practice area and independent research. More information can be found at www.superlawyers.com.

The following Spilman attorneys were named to the Super Lawyers list:

Rayford K. Adams III

Samuel M. Brock III

Kevin L. Carr

James S. Crockett, Jr.

Sally E. Edison

Eric W. Iskra

Bruce M. Jacobs

Eric E. Kinder

Neva G. Lusk

Joyce F. Ofsa

Don C.A. Parker

Jeffrey D. Patton

Niall A. Paul

Sharon L. Potter

James A. Walls

Charles L. Woody

Additionally, the following Spilman attorneys were named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list: