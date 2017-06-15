Spilman Attorneys Recognized by Super Lawyers 2017

June 15, 2017

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that 21 of the firm’s lawyers were recognized by Super Lawyers for 2017.

The objective of the Super Lawyers selection process is to create a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of outstanding attorneys from more than 70 practice areas that can be used as a resource to assist attorneys and consumers in the search for legal counsel. No more than 5 percent of a state’s lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers list, and less than 2.5 percent of a state’s lawyers are named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. The methodology includes a statewide nomination process, peer review by practice area and independent research. More information can be found at www.superlawyers.com.

The following Spilman attorneys were named to the Super Lawyers list:

  • Rayford K. Adams III
  • Samuel M. Brock III
  • Kevin L. Carr
  • James S. Crockett, Jr.
  • Sally E. Edison
  • Eric W. Iskra
  • Bruce M. Jacobs
  • Eric E. Kinder
  • Neva G. Lusk
  • Joyce F. Ofsa
  • Don C.A. Parker
  • Jeffrey D. Patton
  • Niall A. Paul
  • Sharon L. Potter
  • James A. Walls
  • Charles L. Woody

 

Additionally, the following Spilman attorneys were named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars list:

  • Angela L. Beblo
  • Carrie M. Harris
  • Brienne T. Marco
  • Barry A. Naum
  • Gerald M. Titus III

 

