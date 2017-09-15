Spilman Adds Four Lawyers in Charleston

Spilman Thomas & Battle (Spilman) announced that four attorneys have joined the law firm’s Charleston office.

Mikail O. Clark’s primary area of practice is corporate law. He earned his undergraduate and master degrees from Liberty University and his law degree from Washington and Lee University.

Chelsea E. Richmond focuses her practice on labor and employment law. She earned her undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from West Virginia University and her law degree, cum laude, from Washington and Lee University.

James E. Simon’s primary area of practice is litigation. He earned his undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from Pensacola Christian College and his law degree, magna cum laude, from Washington and Lee University.

James C. Walls III focuses his practice on litigation. He earned his undergraduate degree from High Point University and his law degree from West Virginia University.