Special Collection Announced to Aid Hurricane Harvey Recovery

Most Rev. Michael J. Bransfield, bishop of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, has announced a special collection to assist the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the surrounding areas.

The collection will be taken September 16-17 at all Catholic churches throughout the Mountain State.

“Our brothers and sisters in the path of Hurricane Harvey are suffering devastating losses,” Bishop Bransfield said. “The recovery and healing will take years.”

Funds given to the collection will support the humanitarian and recovery efforts of Catholic Charities USA and will provide pastoral support and rebuilding assistance to impacted dioceses through the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

“As we hold the victims and first responders in our prayers during these critical days,” Bishop Bransfield said, “let us also spend time in prayer and discernment as we prepare for this upcoming collection. As we know from our own experience, it is the poor and the very poor that will suffer the most and are least able to rebuild their lives. I have witnessed many times the generosity of the faithful of our diocese as we come together to help our own families in need. Let us come together now to support our brothers and sisters in Christ who are suffering this horrible loss.”