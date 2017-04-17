Southeast Tourism Society Selects FestivALL as Champion STS Top 20 Festival & Event

FestivALL was named STS Top 20 Champion Festival and Event by Southeast Tourism Society at its annual conference in Knoxville, TN in late March. Two hundred and forty festivals from a 12 state region are recognized each year in the monthly STS Top 20 Event program, which recognizes excellence in tourism events. From those nominations, of which FestivALL was named a STS Top 20 Event for June in 2016 and 2017, STS recognizes one Top 20 Champion.

STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985. Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published annually on three websites: SoutheastTourism.org, EscapeToTheSoutheast.com and Travel Media Press Room.

FestivALL is happy to receive an award which reflects one of West Virginia’s largest collaborative efforts in bringing the arts and community together. Director Brittany Javins said, “This award is a nod to all the organizers, artists, partners, crews, supporters and volunteers who have made FestivALL happen over the past 13 years. I hope every single person involved with FestivALL feels like they have a part in this recognition.”

Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have attendance of at least 1,000. FestivALL falls into this category after being a major event for 13 years in Charleston, WV. With an average attendance of 50,000 people each year, FestivALL also welcomes over 350 visual and performing artists to showcase their talents at indoor and outdoor venues all over town each year.

“Southeast Tourism Society’s Top 20 Festival and Event list is an excellent guide for the Southeast’s visitors, residents and travel writers. The events selected represent the best, and often most unique, activities in our region,” said Bill Hardman, president and CEO of Southeast Tourism Society.

STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting tourism to and within 12 states – Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

For more information about FestivALL and the 2017 schedule of events, visit festivallcharleston.com.