Sopher Named Interim Director of Alumni and Donor Relations at Concord University

Max Sopher has been named the Interim Director of Alumni and Donor Relations in the Concord University Office of Advancement.

In the position he will be responsible for planning and executing the campaign for annual gift support from all of the University’s constituents, including alumni. Also included among his duties is organizing special alumni activities and working with homecoming and reunion events.

Sopher received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Arts degree from Concord in 2003 and a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from West Virginia University in 2008.

He brings a varied background to the position with experience in television, marketing, nonprofits and higher education. Most recently, he served as Grants and Contracts Assistant with the Concord University Research & Development Corporation.

“My previous role on campus gave me the opportunity to be a benefit to Concord on a daily basis, but I believe that this new role offers me a unique opportunity to further my impact on the institution that I love,” he said.