Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer Announces Seven Attorneys Named to 2018 Best Lawyers List

The law office of Shuman, McCuskey & Slicer, PLLC is pleased to announce that Co-Founding Member David L. Shuman has again been named “Lawyer of the Year” for 2018 in Medical Malpractice Defense by Best Lawyers®. Attorneys Co-Founding Members John F. McCuskey (Natural Resources Law; Appellate Practice; Mediation) and William R. Slicer (Construction Law; Commercial Litigation; Litigation-Insurance; Insurance Law), as well as Member/Owners Dwayne E. Cyrus (Litigation-Insurance), Lou Ann S. Cyrus (Insurance Law), Karen McElhinny (Litigation-Health Care), and Natalie C. Schaefer (Litigation-Insurance) have also been named as “Best Lawyers” in 2018.

Recognition by Best Lawyers® is based entirely on peer review. Best Lawyers® partnered with U.S. News & World Report, the leading rankings publication in the U.S., to rank law firms. Best Lawyers® compiles lists of outstanding attorneys by conducting peer-review surveys in which tens of thousands of leading lawyers confidentially evaluate their professional peers. For more information, please visit the Firm’s website at www.shumanlaw.com.