Shepherd Receives Grant to Enhance Social Justice Programs

Shepherd University received a $10,000 grant from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission’s Diversity for Equity Grant Program to enhance social justice programs on campus. Dr. Tom Segar, vice president for student affairs, said the grant will support a number of programs and training initiatives throughtout the school year.

“The grant allows us to create enhanced engagement opportunities for the campus and community around some important topics,” Segar said.

The grant will help fund Hispanic Heritage Month activities, including a performance by Furia Flameca Dance Company. Furia Flamenca is an award-winning dance company that brings flamenco to the stage.

Other activities the grant will fund are a free suicide prevention training delivered by Michelle Toman, a representative from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention; a monthly series of panel discussions on social justice to bring awareness and validation to marginalized identities on campus; the Red Hoop Pow Wow, an All Nations gathering showcasing Native American food, music, and dance; the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day of service; the fourth annual Storer College Faculty Award ceremony during Black History Month in February; the third annual Phenomenal Women ceremony during Women’s History Month in March; and the first-ever Shepherd Social Justice Community Education: Diversity and Equity conference in March, which will offer staff, administrators, students, and community members the opportunity to develop their skills pertaining to diversity and equity topics.

Segar said these activities will promote a deeper understanding of the significant contribution made by diverse cultures on campus and in the community.