Shepherd to Host a Summit on Improving the State’s Economy

Shepherd University is hosting a summit on Saturday, March 18, 2017, that will explore how to improve the state’s economy. “Reinventing West Virginia: Respecting the Heritage and Realizing the Future” will address ways different sectors can work together on how jobs, education, technology, energy, and tourism impact the economy.

“This summit has been designed to gather the brightest minds in the state here at Shepherd to help to determine what we can do to improve the future outlook of the state and its residents,” said Dr. Chip Zimmer, M.B.A. coordinator and chair and creator of this event. “This summit will discuss and analyze ways to overcome traditional challenges to the state in order to position and brand West Virginia so it is attractive, beautiful, and successful—making it truly ‘Almost Heaven!'”

The summit will feature five one-hour forums directed by facilitators aided by Shepherd M.B.A. students. The forum topics will include:

Education and Technology—facilitated by Dr. Mary J.C. Hendrix, president of Shepherd University

Energy—facilitated by Fred T. White, senior director, public sector, ABS Consulting of Arlington, Virginia

Tourism—facilitated by Richard A. Pill, Martinsburg attorney

Marketing and Branding—facilitated by James B. Lees, Charleston attorney

Culminating Forum—facilitated by Dr. E. Gordon DeMeritt, associate professor of business at Shepherd

Marston Becker, managing partner of West Virginia Media Holdings, and Michael D. Foster, former CEO of Jackson Kelly law firm, both from Charleston, are serving as advisors.

Attendance to the summit is open to the public, but limited to 400 people. Registration will open in January. For more information, visit www.shepherd.edu/mba-summit.