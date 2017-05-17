Shepherd to Host May 23 Seminar on Paying for and Saving for College

Parents and grandparents who are interested in helping their children and grandchildren obtain a debt-free college education are invited to a seminar at Shepherd University on Tuesday, May 23, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in the Erma Ora Byrd Hall auditorium. The event, which is sponsored by Shepherd’s Office of Academic Community Outreach and United Brokerage Services, Inc., is free and open to the public.

Adam Stewart, United senior financial advisor, and Amanda Vance Giangola, United financial advisor, will offer alternatives to save for college and minimize student loan debt. The College Board reported that for the 2016-2017 school year, college tuition and fees have increased 2.4 percent a year for public and 3.6 percent for private schools. The seminar will offer information about when to start saving for college and what kinds of investment vehicles are available.

“Sometimes people are very surprised when they find out how much it costs to go to college, especially if they have not saved money over the years,” said Dr. Virginia Hicks, assistant provost for academic community outreach. “If people could start saving, even if it’s just a small amount, it will grow so their child or grandchild won’t have to go into debt to attain a college education.”

The seminar will give an overview of potential for investment growth, tax deferred and tax free growth, whether to invest in a child’s name, and which investments are available and most likely to increase the chance of meeting goals.

For more information about the seminar, contact Hicks at 304-876-5712.