Shepherd to Co-Sponsor Antietam National Cemetery Lecture Series

The National Park Service, Shepherd University, and Eastern National, the battlefield cooperative association, are sponsoring a Saturday evening lecture series, titled “Remembering the Fallen—The Service and Sacrifice of the American Soldier,” commemorating the 150th anniversary of Antietam National Cemetery. The lectures, which begin August 26, will take place in Shepherd’s Erma Ora Byrd Hall at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the public.

Dr. Mary J.C. Hendrix, Shepherd president, and Dr. Susan Trail, superintendent of Antietam National Battlefield, will make opening remarks at the the first lecture. The series will lead up to anniversary events planned for Sunday, September 17, at the cemetery. The lectures include:

August 26—Dr. Edward Linenthal, a lecture titled “Sacred Ground: Americans and Their Battlefields: An Illustrated Lecture.” Linenthal is author of “Sacred Ground: Americans and Their Battlefields,” “Preserving Memory: The Struggle to Create America’s Holocaust Museum,” and “The Unfinished Bombing: Oklahoma City in American Memory.”

September 2—Dr. Mitchell Yockelson, a lecture titled “Over There and Back: The American Doughboy Experience during the Great War.” Yockelson wrote “Forty-Seven Days: How Pershing’s Warriors Came of Age to Defeat the German Army in World War I” and “Borrowed Soldiers: Americans under British Command, 1918.”

September 9—Dr. John C. McManus, a lecture titled “The Fallen American Soldiers of World War II: Their World of Combat.” McManus is the author of “The Americans at D-Day: The American Experience at the Normandy Invasion,” “Deadly Sky: The American Combat Airman in World War II,” “The Deadly Brotherhood: The American Combat Soldier in World War II,” and “Grunts: Inside the American Infantry Combat Experience, World War II Through Iraq.”

For more information, contact Jennifer Alarcon at the George Tyler Moore Center for the Study of the Civil War at jalarcon@shepherd.edu or 304-876-5429.