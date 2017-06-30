Service Spotlight: AmeriCorps Volunteer Thomas Welby

By Samantha Cart

Made up of more than 1 million alumni across the nation, AmeriCorps is a government service program that engages its members in community-driven projects. With more than 20,000 unique U.S. sites, including nonprofits, schools, public agencies and community and faith-based organizations, AmeriCorps members have contributed more than 1.4 billion hours of service since 1994.

The programs are about more than community service, though. AmeriCorps helps its young members earn money for education, find jobs and opportunities after high school or college and enter the workforce with valuable new skills.

Approximately 1,000 AmeriCorps members serve in West Virginia every year, creating a group of educated leaders ready to address the issues of population loss and lack of available workforce.

AmeriCorps member Tom Welby, a graduate of the University of Missouri, is serving a yearlong stint with Grow Ohio Valley in Wheeling, WV. During his education, he worked in composting food waste, built and monitored rain gardens for research and was involved in several student groups focusing on sustainability. Welby enjoys playing bass or guitar and getting his hands dirty. Learn more about him in this Service Spotlight Q&A.

What inspired you to become an AmeriCorps member?

I enjoy volunteering and working outside, so AmeriCorps seemed like a great fit.

Tell us about the application process.

The process can take several days or even several weeks to complete. The most prominent portions are a detailed resume and personal statement. However, once your profile is complete, you can apply to a position with one click. I searched the AmeriCorps website for environmental positions starting in January. Grow Ohio Valley was the first organization to responded to my application, and here I am. I still cannot believe how lucky I was to stumble upon this position.

Where are you from originally?

St. Louis, MO.

What drew you to West Virginia?

I was drawn in by Grow Ohio Valley’s position, every part of which excited me. My main goal was to work outside in an environment where I could expand my experience in farming and engineering. Grow Ohio Valley seemed like a perfect fit.

Are you currently serving a short-term or yearlong position with AmeriCorps?

I am currently serving a yearlong position ending in late December 2017.

Have you already earned a college degree, or will you attend college after your service is complete?

I graduated from the University of Missouri in May 2016 with a bachelor’s of science in biological engineering. I am currently studying for the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) exam to get my entry-level engineering certification.

Tell us about any nonprofits, schools or public agencies you are working with in West Virginia. What type of work are you doing for them?

I am serving as an AmeriCorps member for Grow Ohio Valley. They are a nonprofit that provides fresh and affordable produce to people of the Ohio Valley. My position title is AmeriCorps Local Food Systems Service, which means I help at the four farm sites. My activities vary from planting peas to installing deer fencing to digging drainage trenches. No week has been the same as the last.

What types of skills have you learned by being an AmeriCorps member?

I am learning the whole process of how to manage an urban farm, from preparing the beds all the way to selling at the farmer’s market. I have learned how to use many farm tools, from shovels and pitchforks to power drills and chop saws. I have learned a lot about how to work as a group to get things done.

What is the most important thing you’ve learned about yourself through this process?

I have found that I love to get dirty, almost to a fault. I have learned that I must limit what I do so I can get anything done. I am passionate about many things, but I have learned that the pursuit of all these areas at the same time will result in nothing of substance. I have found that I need to choose to follow what is truly important to me or else I will not get very far.

How has this involvement changed your life?

Working with Grow Ohio Valley makes me appreciate the amount of effort that goes into the food I eat. From a professional standpoint, this position has given me valuable experience to demonstrate to future employers. Serving in Wheeling has brought me to some of the wisest and most compassionate people I have ever known.

What is your favorite thing about West Virginia?

It’s a toss between the landscape and the people. I adore the massive rolling hills in every direction. The people of West Virginia are some of the kindest and friendliest people I have ever met.

What is your favorite West Virginia outdoor activity?

I love running around Wheeling. There are plenty of gorgeous sights to see along the way, even if I can’t run very far. It amazes me how many beautiful trails there are.

After your service is complete, do you think you will return to West Virginia? If so, why?

I sure hope so! My next career will be an entry level position, so I need to be flexible on location.

Is there anything else you’d like to share about your experience?

I am surprised to find that serving is never what I expect it will be. Sometimes serving means digging through clay for five days straight. Sometimes it means standing around while a coworker decides how to get a truck out of the mud. Sometimes service means listening to someone talk about their day. Every day is new and exciting. I cannot wait to see what the rest of my AmeriCorps service has in store.

I am also extremely grateful for this opportunity to serve among these amazing men and women. I cannot believe how lucky I am to be here.

To learn more about how AmeriCorps members are making a difference in West Virginia, check out “Bridging West Virginia’s Employment Gap,” in West Virginia Executive’s Spring 2017 issue.