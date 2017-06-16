Service Spotlight: AmeriCorps Volunteer Kathleen Knighton

By Samantha Cart

Made up of more than 1 million alumni across the nation, AmeriCorps is a government service program that engages its members in community-driven projects. With more than 20,000 unique U.S. sites, including nonprofits, schools, public agencies and community and faith-based organizations, AmeriCorps members have contributed more than 1.4 billion hours of service since 1994.

The programs are about more than community service, though. AmeriCorps helps its young members earn money for education, find jobs and opportunities after high school or college and enter the workforce with valuable new skills.

Approximately 1,000 AmeriCorps members serve in West Virginia every year, creating a group of educated leaders and valuable potential employees for companies across the country. AmeriCorps alumna Kathleen Knighton grew up among the mountains and valleys of West Virginia, where she first fell in love with the beauty of the natural world. After graduating from Yale University, she followed a meandering path westward, embarking on a career in national parks by way of the mountains and valleys of Grand Teton and Yosemite. Knighton currently serves as the community engagement program manager for the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy in San Francisco. Learn more about her in this Service Spotlight Q&A.

What inspired you to bec ome an AmeriCorps member?

After my sophomore year in college, I still hadn’t decided what to major in. I was interested in so many subjects, but the weight of choosing something that should guide my career path made me feel indecisive. I knew I had to gain hands-on work experience during that summer in hopes that it may lead me toward an answer. I thought about what I loved to do the most before heading to college—exploring the mountains of West Virginia. So I started looking at AmeriCorps positons that allowed me to work outside. I found an internship that seemed too amazing to be a real job. I would be on the black bear team in Yosemite National Park. Getting the call that I got the position was so exciting, and the experience to follow changed my life.

Tell us about the application process.

I applied to positions all over the country. I wasn’t set on any particular place but knew I wanted to push myself to try something new and be outside. I don’t remember the specifics, but it was a smooth process.

Where are you from originally?

I was born and raised in Charleston, WV.

What drew you to West Virginia?

I have my parents to thank for setting roots in the Mountain State.

Did you serve a short-term or yearlong position with AmeriCorps?

I did both a short-term position in Yosemite National Park as a wildlife management intern and a yearlong position as an environmental education intern with the New York Department of Environmental Conservation.

Tell me about any nonprofits, schools or public agencies you worked with during your time with AmeriCorps. What type of work did you do for them?

I’ve worked for the Department of Environmental Conservation in New York, the National Park Service and the Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy in San Francisco, where I currently live. I’ve held many positions across the country in the environmental field since that first experience in Yosemite. I’ve been a wildlife technician, research fellow, marine biology lab assistant, trail worker, environmental educator and now the community engagement program manager. In my current position, I focus on doing outreach within communities in the Bay Area, trying to ensure that our national parks are welcoming and relevant to everyone. I love it!

What types of skills did you learn from being an AmeriCorps member?

I learned so much about wildlife and ecology in Yosemite. I interacted with thousands of visitors from around the world over the course of my term, which built my confidence and communication skills. On a few lucky occasions, I found myself taking the vitals of wild bears under anesthesia when we would fit them with radio collars and take data for research studies. It was breathtaking to be that close—and so fun! In New York, I learned how to be an effective educator, gaining skills in classroom management and curriculum development.

What is the most important thing you’ve learned about yourself through this process?

It’s too hard to distill into one lesson, mostly because it felt like I found myself in Yosemite. The beauty of that place is unparalleled. The excitement and learning that came during that internship proved to me that I could stretch my comfort zone and find a transformative experience on the other side.

How has this involvement changed your life?

Getting to work in Yosemite changed my path completely. I had always loved being outdoors, but it didn’t occur to me that I could actually work in parks. The overwhelming beauty of Yosemite broadened my world view, and I began to crave exploring the natural beauty of our nation. I came back to Yale and declared environmental studies my major. I’ve been working for state and national parks for 11 years now, and I can trace that all back to my time in the AmeriCorps.

What is your favorite thing about West Virginia?

Do I have to pick just one? West Virginia will always feel like home. Charleston was a wonderful place to grow up, and I treasure the years spent there with my family. The beauty of West Virginia embedded into my heart when I was a little girl and ignited the passion for the outdoors that led me in search of a position in Yosemite in the first place.

What is your favorite West Virginia outdoor activity?

Hiking and exploring our amazing state park system! I participated in the Very Important Park Person challenge when I lived in West Virginia, traveling to dozens of state parks and getting the park seal stamp to prove it. Earning the official VIPP windbreaker filled me with extreme Mountaineer pride!

After your service and/or college, did you consider returning to West Virginia? Why or why not?

I’ll always return to West Virginia to visit my family. My path has led me to a career and city I love in California, but I’ll always be a West Virginian.

To learn more about how AmeriCorps members are making a difference in West Virginia, check out “Bridging West Virginia’s Employment Gap,” in West Virginia Executive’s Spring 2017 issue.