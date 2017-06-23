Service Spotlight: AmeriCorps Volunteer Ariel Crawford

By Samantha Cart

Made up of more than 1 million alumni across the nation, AmeriCorps is a government service program that engages its members in community-driven projects. With more than 20,000 unique U.S. sites, including nonprofits, schools, public agencies and community and faith-based organizations, AmeriCorps members have contributed more than 1.4 billion hours of service since 1994.

The programs are about more than community service, though. AmeriCorps helps its young members earn money for education, find jobs and opportunities after high school or college and enter the workforce with valuable new skills.

Approximately 1,000 AmeriCorps members serve in West Virginia every year, creating a group of educated leaders and valuable potential employees for companies across the country. Ariel Crawford received her master’s degree in communications from Auburn University in 2015 after working in corporate customer relations with an airline for six years. Born in West Virginia, she lived most of her life in the metro Atlanta area until a brief relocation that led her back to the Mountain State, where she recently completed a year of AmeriCorps service with Operation Welcome Home. Learn more about Crawford in this Service Spotlight Q&A.

What inspired you to become an AmeriCorps member?

I’ve always had a passion to be involved with public service. After being involved with corporate America and academia, I decided to look into public service. I saw the impact the AmeriCorps program has on nonprofit organizations, so I decided to go for it.

Tell us about the application process.

The application process wasn’t extremely difficult. However, I could imagine some difficulties for those not familiar with extended application procedures. I did have to follow up with the contact person to make sure they received the application because I hadn’t heard anything. Turns out there was a mix up with the email address, so persistence helps.

Where are you from originally?

I was born in Charleston, WV, and grew up in the metro Atlanta area.

What drew you to West Virginia?

I had just finished my graduate degree at Auburn University, so my husband decided to begin his graduate degree at West Virginia University, which brought us to Morgantown.

Did you serve a short-term or yearlong position with AmeriCorps?

I recently finished a yearlong position with AmeriCorps.

Tell me about any nonprofits, schools or public agencies you worked with in West Virginia. What type of work did you do for them?

I worked with Operation Welcome Home, a veterans’ facility that focuses on job placement and services for veterans. The work I was able to do for Operation Welcome Home included an integrated communication plan, relationship building and brand recognition.

What types of skills have you learned by being an AmeriCorps member?

I learned several skills through my AmeriCorps VISTA year of service. I learned a lot about fundraising and volunteer management. I also learned that every person needs compassion, regardless of where they come from, what they’ve been through or where they want to go.

What is the most important thing you learned about yourself through this process?

I learned that integrity, social reasonability and open communication are paramount in any professional experience I seek in the future.

How has this involvement changed your life?

My AmeriCorps experience has solidified my desire to establish my own nonprofit in the future. I want to make sure I am able to be a service to society.

What is your favorite thing about West Virginia?

My favorite thing about West Virginia is the wide range of dog-friendly activities.

What is your favorite West Virginia outdoor activity?

So far, my favorite outdoor activity in West Virginia is zip lining.

After your service, did you consider returning to West Virginia? Why or why not?

I’ll come to West Virginia to visit, but I’m not sure if I’ll return full time. But who knows what the future may hold.

Is there anything else you’d like to share about your experience?

I met so many different people that were all passionate about helping others. It is a powerful feeling to know there are so many compassionate people still in our country, and I’m honored to be considered an AmeriCorps alum.

