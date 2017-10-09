Senator Manchin and WVU Parkersburg to host the MOV Career Fair

More than 100 businesses and organizations are scheduled to be at the Mid-Ohio Valley (MOV) Career Fair presented by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin and West Virginia University at Parkersburg. This event is on Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and takes place in the WVU Parkersburg College Activities Center on the main campus. It is free and open to the public.

“Since October 2015, I’ve co-hosted more than 20 career and resource fairs across the state. This Wednesday’s fair in Parkersburg promises to be one of our biggest yet, and I sincerely thank President Lamkin and the entire team at WVU Parkersburg for working so hard to make it such a great success,” said Senator Manchin. “There are growing opportunities in the Mid-Ohio Valley, and this fair is where West Virginians can discover those opportunities, talk with employers, and make connections that can lead to promising new jobs. I encourage anyone looking for employment to attend, and I look forward to seeing what a success it will be.”

All businesses and organizations registered to attend the MOV Career Fair are actively seeking employees. The college will also provide a photo booth for those seeking professional headshot photos for use in LinkedIn profiles.

“We are so pleased Senator Manchin chose to partner with us for this event,” said Dr. Fletcher Lamkin, WVU Parkersburg president. “This is the largest career event we have hosted on our campus, and it is an exciting opportunity for our students, our alumni, and the greater community to network with potential employers. We are grateful to all of our partners who have helped make this possible.”

The MOV Career Fair is presented in partnership with WorkForce West Virginia, the Chamber of Commerce of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Results Radio, the West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance, and the Workforce Development Board Mid-Ohio Valley.

The complete list of registered employers includes: Addus Home Care; Alliance Industries; Alpha Technologies; Appalachian Oilfield Services; Armacell LLC; Basement Systems of West Virginia; Bureau of the Fiscal Service; Calgon Carbon Corporation; Career Advantage (Ross IES); Charleston Area Medical Center; Charleston Police Department; Chemours; Clayton Homes; Colonial Life; Community Bank; Community Resources Inc. Weatherization; Constellium; Coordinating Council for Independent Living/West Virginia’s Choice; CSL Plasma; Department of Veterans Affairs; Eagle Pointe; Edward Jones; Employer Support of the Guard and the Reserve; Extras Support Staffing; Fastenal Company; FirstEnergy; Genesis HealthCare, Marietta Center; Grandpointe Conference Center; Grogg’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.; H&Rblock; Hemp Picks LLC; Hi-Vac Corporation; Highmark Health; Hino Motors Manufacturing USA; Human Resource Development Foundation, Inc.; IBEW LU 968; ICL Americas; itech; Jackson General Hospital; Kraton Polymers; Kreinik Mfg Co Inc.; KVC West Virginia; Local #80 Heat & Frost Insulators; Magnum Magnetics; Manpower; Memorial Health System; Miller Communications Inc.; Mole•Master Services; N3; NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.); North Central Regional Jail; Northwestern Mutual; Ohio Means Jobs – Washington County; Ohio Support Services Corp.; Ohio Valley Health Care; Operating Engineers Local 132 Apprenticeship & Training; Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center; Parkersburg Correctional Center; Parkersburg Plumbers JAC of Pipefitters Local 565; Perry & Associates, Certified Public Accountants; Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics- Jump Start Programs; Ply Gem/Simonton Windows; Primerica Professional Services of America Inc.; REM Community Options ResCare Residential Services – Parkersburg, WV Agency; Resource / Pactiv; Results Radio; Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center; Spectrum; Star Plastics, Inc; Sunset Memorial Funeral Home; Surge Staffing; The National Council on Aging; Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia; Transportation Security Administration (TSA/DHS); UniCare Health Plan of WV, Inc.; Union Williams PSD; United States Marine Corps; UPS; US Army and Army Reserve; US Army Corps of Engineers; US Foods; Washington County Board of Developmental Disabilities; WesBanco Bank, Inc.; Westbrook Health Services; Western & Southern Financial; Wincore Windows and Doors; Wood County E911; Wood County Schools; WorkForce West Virginia; WV Army National Guard; WV Department of Veterans Assistance; WV Division of Personnel; WV Division of Rehabilitation; WV DNR Law; WV Laborers’ Training Trust Fund; WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority; WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center; and WVU Parkersburg.

Visit www.wvup.edu/career for more information about the MOV Career Fair.