Secretary Warner Reports 625 New Businesses in West Virginia for October

Three counties saw the most percentage growth in business registrations for October and 625 new businesses got their start statewide according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties for business growth in October are Clay County with 2.02 percent growth, Jackson County with 1.61 percent growth, and McDowell County with 1.54 percent growth. In West Virginia, 53 out of 55 counties reported business growth in September (attachment).

The number of business entities grew in Clay County from 194 to 198, business entities in Jackson County increased from 979 to 992, and the number of entities licensed to do business in McDowell County increased in number from 450 to 456. October was also the best month for business growth in a 12-month period for Clay, Jackson, and McDowell counties. Over the last 12 months, Clay County saw 8.79 percent business growth, Jackson County saw 9.25 percent growth, and McDowell County saw 9.62 percent growth.

According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 625 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of October 2017. Since Warner took office on January 16th, a total of 9,261 new business entities have registered with the Secretary of State’s Office.

To discover more information regarding business statistics in every county throughout West Virginia, go to http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD.