Secretary Warner Reports 623 New Businesses in West Virginia for September

Three counties saw the most percentage growth in business registrations for September and 621 new businesses got their start statewide according to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office.

The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that the top three counties for business growth in September are Tucker County with 1.68 percent growth, Morgan County with 1.60 percent growth, and Wyoming County with 1.58 percent growth. In West Virginia, 54 out of 55 counties reported business growth in September (attachment).

The number of business entities grew in Tucker County from 416 to 421, business entities in Morgan County increased from 688 to 697, and the number of entities licensed to do business in Wyoming County increased in number from 505 to 511. September was Wyoming and Morgan county’s best month for business growth in a 12-month period. Wyoming County saw 1.59 percent business growth over the last 12 months, while Morgan County saw .29 percent growth over the same time period.

According to the WVSOS Business Statistics Database (BSD), 623 new businesses were incorporated or started in the state during the month of September 2017, resulting . Since Warner took office on January 16th, a total of 8,804 new business entities have registered with the Secretary of State’s Office.

To discover more information regarding business statistics in every county throughout West Virginia, go to http://apps.sos.wv.gov/business/BSD.