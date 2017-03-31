Secretary of State’s Office Announces Field Representative for Eastern Panhandle

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner is pleased to announce that Darrell Shull has joined his staff as Field Service Representative for Pendleton, Grant, Hardy, Mineral, Hampshire, Morgan, Berkeley and Jefferson counties.

“Darrell Shull is a member of a group of dedicated team of professionals who are helping us launch our new Field Service Representative initiative,’ Warner said. “Our Field Service Representatives are assisting new businesses with registration and licensing. They’re working side-by-side with county clerks to improve our office’s assistance, reaching out to voters and candidates, assisting with registration, election questions, and associated issues.”

Darrell Shull has experience representing businesses and non-profits, as well as working on elections issues. Shull has spent an extensive amount of timing working with military and overseas voter rights. As it relates to elections, Shull has worked with the Pew Charitable Trusts on issues such as voter registration and voting systems. He and his wife Carol reside in Martinsburg.

“Our field representatives will serve as mobile Secretary of State offices, providing instant communication between citizens, businesses, and our office whenever needed,” Warner said. “I can think of no one better than Darrell Shull to represent this office in the Eastern Panhandle.”