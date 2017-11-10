Secretary of State Warner Announces Grand Opening of Eastern Panhandle Business Hub

Secretary of State Mac Warner announces the grand opening of the Eastern Panhandle Business Hub, encouraging the public to stop by and learn about the services this new hub offers.

Secretary Warner was present for the official opening Thursday, November 9th, at 229 East Martin Street, Suite 100, in Martinsburg.

“We want to make it easier for people to start businesses and make business filings hassle-free,” Secretary Warner said. “The Eastern Panhandle is one of the fastest growing regions of the state. Offering convenient services for the people in the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands makes sense.”

Eastern Panhandle entrepreneurs and business owners now have access to the same services available in Charleston, including help with business creation, filing annual reports, notary public services, and assistance for charities, non-profits, and veteran-owned businesses. Candidates for office can also file certificates of announcements at the Business Hub.

Secretary Warner established the second of two convenient business hubs to help entrepreneurs create new businesses in the state. Two Business & Licensing specialists, as well as a member of the WVSOS Field Service Team, staff the business hub.

Earlier this year, the Secretary of State’s Office relocated an office from Fairmont to Clarksburg, creating the North Central Business Hub. Last month, the Office opened the One Stop Business Center, where businesses can receive assistance from the Secretary of State’s Office, the State Tax Department, the Division of Labor, and WorkForce West Virginia.