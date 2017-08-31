Secretary of State Mac Warner to Open New Business Hub in Downtown Clarksburg Friday

Secretary of State Mac Warner will officially open the brand new Clarksburg Business Hub, located at 200 West Main Street, at 10 a.m. Friday, September 1st. A ribbon cutting with the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Cathy Goings will take place at approximately 11 a.m.

The Business Hub is a Secretary of State regional satellite office to be used primarily for the Office’s Business & Licensing Division.

The Business Hub will be a convenient location for any current business entity to file an annual report or to update their filings, as well as for any new business to register for the first time. All of the business services offer in the Secretary’s main office at the State Capitol in Charleston will be available at the Clarksburg Business Hub.

There are 108,473 business entities registered and or licensed to operate in West Virginia. All of them are required to file an annual report. In addition, more than 41,000 notary publics are registered through the Secretary of State’s Office. Finally, there are special provisions in State Code for the registration of private investigators, scrap metal dealers, pubic finance lenders and those who perform marriages.

During state election filing periods, candidates will also be able to file in person at this location to run for the House of Delegates, state Senate, Circuit Court Judge, Family Law Judge, Commissioner of Agriculture, State Treasurer, State Auditor, Secretary of State, and Governor.

The following individuals will be available for interviews during the Open House:

• Secretary of State Mac Warner

• Chief of Staff Chuck Flannery, Chief of Staff

• Business & Licensing Division Director Penney Barker