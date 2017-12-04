SBA Seeks Nominations for Veteran Small Business Advisory Committees

The U.S. Small Business Administration seeks member nominations from veteran-owned small businesses and veterans service organizations to serve on the Advisory Committee on Veterans Business Affairs. SBA also seeks member nominations from two veteran service organizations or military service organizations to serve on the Interagency Task Force for Veterans Small Business Development.

Public Law 106-50, the Veterans Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development Act of 1999, established ACVBA to serve as an independent source of advice and policy recommendations to the SBA Administrator, the Associate Administrator for SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development, the Congress, the President, and other U.S. policy makers.

The IATF, established February 14, 2008 by Public Law 110-186 and executed by Executive Order, coordinates federal efforts to increase and improve veteran small business development. This includes increasing access to capital, improving business development opportunities, and meeting federal contracting goals for veteran-owned small businesses and service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses.

Nominations of eligible representatives must be sent via email to veteransbusiness@sba.gov. The submission deadline for nominations is Dec. 15, 2017.

Submissions should include the following information:

Name and contact information of the individual

Name and contact information of represented organization

Federal Committee that nominee is interested in serving on, stated clearly

If a veterans service organizations or military service organization nomination, include a description of how the organization supports veteran and service-disabled owned small business issues

If nominee is a member of a local chapter of a veterans service organization, a national-level endorsement letter from the veterans service organization is required.

SBA’s Administrator will appoint individuals to serve on the ACVBA for a period of three years and on the IATF for a period of two years.

Additional information for the ACVBA and IATF and SBA resources for veteran-owned small business is located at www.sba.gov/ovbd. Please read the Federal Register notice containing details about both committee nomination submissions.

On Aug. 13, 2014, the Office of Management and Budget published revised guidance, in the Federal Register, on individuals who are not eligible to serve on federal advisory committees. In accordance with OMB guidance, the President directed agencies and departments in the Executive Branch not to appoint or re-appoint federally registered lobbyists to advisory committees and other boards and commissions.