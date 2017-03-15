SBA Offers Training Workshops at 2017 DyNet Conference

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Office offers training workshops at the 2017 Dynamic Networking for Small Business (DyNet) Conference on Thursday, April 13, 2017. The no cost federal and prime networking conference is held at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont and begins at 8:30 a.m.

The conference educates small businesses on how to do business with the federal government. Many workshops and presentations are planned, including the below offered by SBA. To register, learn more about available workshops, see who is attending, and more visit www.dynetworking.com.

11 a.m.: Beyond R& D: Department of Energy, Office of Fossil Energy, SBIR-STTR Program

Presented by: George Murray, SBA WV Deputy District Director & Maria Reidpath, Department of Energy – NETL

1 p.m.: SBA’s NEW Joint Ventures Rules

Presented by: Melissa Loder, SBA WV Business Opportunity Specialist & Hopewell Darneille, III, Jackson Kelly

1 p.m.: Discovering the General Service Administration (GSA)

Presented by: George Murray, SBA WV Deputy District Director & Charles Aycock, SB Specialist, GSA

2 p.m.: Veteran Owned Small Business Start Ups & Certifications

Presented by: Larry Batten, SBA WV Economic Development Specialist & Sommer Straight, RCAC

3 p.m.: Show Me the Money – Financing Your Business Options

Presented by: Rick Haney, SBA WV Lender Relations Specialist & Tim James, First Microloan of West Virginia