SBA Now Accepting 2018 National and District Small Business Week Awards Nominations

The U.S. Small Business Administration is now accepting nominations for its 2018 National Small Business Week Awards, including the annual Small Business Person of the Year and Exporter of the Year. Since 1963, National Small Business Week has recognized the outstanding achievements of America’s small businesses for their contributions to their local communities, and to our nation’s economy. National Small Business Week is celebrated April 29 – May 5, 2018.

The dedicated website provides forms, criteria and guidelines for submitting a nomination.

In addition to the national categories, the West Virginia District Office is accepting nominations for the following 2018 District Level categories:

WV Family-Owned Small Business of the Year

WV Young Entrepreneur of the Year

WV Encore Entrepreneur of the Year

WV Veteran-Owned Small Business of the Year

WV Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year

WV Minority-Owned Small Business of the Year

WV Small Business Champion of the Year

More information on the district awards can be found at www.sba.gov/wv. All nominations must be submitted no later than 3 p.m. EST, Jan. 9, 2018. All nomination packages must be hand delivered or mailed to the nearest SBA Office. Email submissions of SBA Awards forms will not be accepted as they contain personally identifiable information (PII). Questions regarding the awards can be directed to Nikki Bowmar at nikki.bowmar@sba.gov or 304-623-7445.