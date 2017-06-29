SBA Launches New HUBZONE Maps, Partners with U.S. Digital Service to Streamline & Enhance Small Business Online Services

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced today a new Historically Underutilized Business Zones (HUBZone) map via Google Chrome at www.sba.gov/hubzone-maps. It’s the first step in SBA’s federal contracting programs modernization effort. The HUBZone map helps small businesses determine program eligibility. It features the latest HUBZone designations, “Qualified Disaster Areas” and new features to improve usability and assist with HUBZone address assertions.

“We are excited about our partnership with the White House’s U.S. Digital Service and the improvements made to the HUBZone maps to modernize SBA’s contracting programs – making them more user-friendly, agile and nimble for the busy entrepreneurs that we support,” SBA Administrator Linda McMahon said. “This is one of many projects that we have worked on with the USDS team to leverage technology to support America’s small businesses.”

“The United States Digital Service is proud to work with the Small Business Administration to connect small businesses with opportunities through the certify.SBA.gov program,” said Matt Cutts, Acting Administrator of the U.S. Digital Service. “Our team is excited about the launch of the improved HUBZone map. We’re honored to work with the dedicated staff at SBA to continue to modernize the tools and services that support small businesses.”

In March 2016, SBA launched certify.SBA.gov – a modernized, web-based application to further streamline and improve the small businesses application and certification processes for entrepreneurs seeking to do business with the federal government. Certify facilitates application and certification workflow for the Women Owned Small Business Program, including access to third-party certification for women-owned small businesses. To help firms assess eligibility for SBA contracting programs, Certify’ s “Am I Eligible?” tool helps determine if the certification programs are a good fit through a series of questions. The site will eventually serve more SBA certification programs, including 8(a) Business Development Program and HUBZone Program.

For more details about the HUBZone map please visit www.sba.gov/hubzone or contact SBA’s West Virginia District Office at 304-623-5631.