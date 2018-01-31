SBA Launches Emerging Leaders Program in West Virginia

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launches its distinguished Emerging Leaders Program at no charge to the small businesses in West Virginia. The program has been described by participants as a “mini-MBA” program with convenient evening classes in Fairmont. The class meets bi-monthly starting in April, with graduation in November. The goal of the program is to help established businesses gain new momentum in revenue growth.

In order to meet the requirements for the program, the business must:

Have annual revenues of at least $400,000

Have been in business for 3 years or more

Have at least one employee, other than self

The Emerging Leaders online application portal closes on March 1, 2018. For additional information, contact Program Manager Larry Batten at 304-623-7447 or by email at larry.batten@sba.gov.